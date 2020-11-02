Renowned Journalist Robert Fisk dies

London: Robert Fisk, renowned writer and journalist known especially for his coverage of the Middle East and Arab world, died in Ireland following cardiac arrest. He was 74.
"Veteran foreign correspondent and author Robert Fisk has died after becoming unwell at his Dublin home on Friday," the Irish daily reported.
Robert Fisk held both Irish and British nationality. He was born in Maidstone, Kent in 1946, but later took Irish citizenship.
Fisk began his career with the Sunday Express and then moved to The Times where he worked as its Belfast correspondent from 1972 to 1975, the height of the 'Troubles', a prolonged period of sectarian strife.
Fisk moved to Beirut in 1976, where he covered the Lebanese civil war beginning with The Times before he moved to The Independent in 1989, a newspaper he spent the remainder of his career.
Fisk covered most major events in the Middle East and was one of the few Western journalists to report from Lebanon during the civil war.
Fisk wrote books chronicling his time in Ireland and the Middle East, such as Pity the Nation: Lebanon at War and The Great War for Civilisation.
The New York Times described Fisk in 2005 as "probably the most famous foreign correspondent in Britain".
The awards Fisk won included, "Orwell prize for journalism and multiple wins at the British Press Awards in the categories of international reporter of the year and foreign reporter of the year", according to The Guardian.
Fisk was assaulted by a mob in Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan in December 2001, when he was reporting on the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.
