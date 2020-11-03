logo
Shariq Chougle of Ratnagiri wins local election in Tanzania

Shariq is son of Liyaqat Chougle - a well known social activist of Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra

Tuesday November 3, 2020 9:51 AM, ummid.com News Network

Ilala Municipal Council

[Ilala Municipal Council building. (Photo: Facebook)]

Mumbai: Shariq Chougle of Chiplun, Ratnagiri has won the Ilala Muncipal Council (IMC) election result of which was announced recently.

Shariq Chougle is son of Liyaqat Chougle - a well known social activist of Chiplun in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Shariq had contested the Ilala local body election as Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM - 'Party of the Revolution) candidate.

A total of 3,021 residents had cast their votes to election the new member. Out of them Shariq Chougle, bagged 2,275 votes, according to Mumbai based Urdu daily Inquilab.

Ilala is a district in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania having a population of 634,924.

Shariq Chougle is originally a resident of Gowalkot of Chiplun district. He migrated to Tanzaniya and later became a citizen of the African country. The Indian origin businessman, now also a Municipal Corporator, is engaged in construction business.

Interestingly, Shariq's father Liyaqat Chougle too had won two times the Nagar Panchayat election of Gowalkot village.

