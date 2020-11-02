Vivo V20 SE unpacked, affordable yet feature rich

New Delhi: Vivo on Monday launched a new smartphone 'Vivo V20 SE' as the latest addition to its Vivo V20 series in India for Rs 20,990.
The smartphone will go on sale starting November 3 and will be available for purchase via the Vivo India E-Store as well as major e-commerce portals.
"Vivo V-series has always focused on creating customer-centric innovation that directly impacts smartphone usability. The Vivo V20 SE is yet another effort from Vivo to offer great features that enhance customer experience," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal (expandable up to 1TB).
The device flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12 per cent.
The smartphone has a 32MP front-facing camera that offers features like super night selfie, aura screen light and more.
The rear side of the phone features a vertical triple camera system that comprises a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture.
The device houses a 4100mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge technology and runs Funtouch OS 11 on top of Android 10.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
