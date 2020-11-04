US Election Result Live Updates: Even as ballot counting is still on, US President Donald Trump claimed victory. At the same time, he also accused "fraud" and said he would be going to Supreme Court.
"We were just about to win, in fact, we have already won," Trump said in an extraordinary speech from the White House at 2.30 am.
"We were winning in many other states and we were just about to declare it and then suddenly this fraud happened there. A fraud on the American people. And we will not let this happen," said President Trump, asserting that he would go to court and "we want all voting to stop."
Meanwhile, the latest updates show Biden leading with 238 electoral votes while Trump struggled with 213.
12:30 pm (IST): US President Donald Trump won the key state of Texas and hence 38 electoral votes that took his tally to 213.
Democrat Joe Biden is still ahead with 224 electoral votes. But, he is currently trailing behind Trump in Pennsylvania which has 20 votes.
12:00 pm (IST): Joe Biden has so far won 223 electoral votes whereas Donald Trump is struggling at 176, the latest result said.
The list of the states and the electoral votes are as under:
California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Hawaii (4)
Illinois (20)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
Minnesota (10)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
Oregon (7)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Florida (29)
Idaho (4)
Indiana (11)
Iowa (6)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Montana (3)
Nebraska (5) *
North Dakota (3)
Ohio (18)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Texas (38)
Tennessee (11)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)
10:00 am (IST): With win in California, Biden's national tally surges past 200. He has secured 209 electoral votes while Trump remains at 116 despite his win in Florida.
Biden remains 61 electoral votes behind the majority-mark of 270.
07:30 (IST): In a burst of projected results an hour after the first poll closings, US President Donald Trump has won in 12 states including Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana.
On the other hand Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden has won in 11 states including Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
The projections, a combination of races called by multiple television networks and The Associated Press (AP), are on fairly expected lines so far while US voters remain glued to the crucial Florida numbers even as the more typical results trickle in.
That map has begun lighting up like a slot machine, as anxiety swirls all around.
Wild swings were expected in the early hours because of the split between mail in voting and final day numbers.
Early votes are projected to generally favour Biden, final day numbers are likely to be strong for Republicans.
Biden's victory in Vermont is on expected lines as Democrats have kept the state in their column since 1992. Hillary Clinton got a huge win here in 2016.
Trump won West Virginia by 42 points in 2016 and Kentucky by nearly 30 points.
The last time a Democratic candidate carried West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.
In parallel, the legal battle that Trump has been pointing to has begun, with Republican lawyers on Election Day challenging mail in ballots in a crucial Democratic-leaning district near Philadelphia.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the US Postal Service to look for any missing ballots in its facilities across several battlegrounds.
The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media.
Alabama (9)
Arkansas (6)
Indiana (11)
Kansas (6)
Kentucky (8)
Louisiana (8)
Mississippi (6)
Missouri (10)
Nebraska (5)
North Dakota (3)
Oklahoma (7)
South Carolina (9)
South Dakota (3)
Tennessee (11)
Utah (6)
West Virginia (5)
Wyoming (3)
California (55)
Colorado (9)
Connecticut (7)
Delaware (3)
District of Columbia (3)
Illinois (20)
Maryland (10)
Massachusetts (11)
New Hampshire (4)
New Jersey (14)
New Mexico (5)
New York (29)
Oregon (7)
Rhode Island (4)
Vermont (3)
Virginia (13)
Washington (12)
