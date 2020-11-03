Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire

Washington: Voting for the US presidential election kicked off early Tuesday morning with first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in the state of New Hampshire.
Voters are choosing their preferred candidates for the American President and New Hampshire Governor, as well as federal and state legislative seats in the midnight voting, a tradition that began in Dixville Notch in 1960, reports Xinhua news agency.
In the makeshift "Ballot Room" at Dixville Notch's Balsams Resort, Les Otten, one of the only five local registered voters, cast the first ballot.
Otten, identifying himself as "a lifelong Republican", said that he is voting for Democratic presidential nomine Joe Biden instead of President Donald Trump.
"I don't agree with him on a lot of issues," Otten said of Biden in a video posted on Twitter before the voting.
"But I believe it's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us," he added.
The 2020 US elections, including presidential and congressional races, came amid the surging Covid-19 pandemic in the country, with 9,284,261 cases and 231,507 deaths, both tallies the highest in the world.
The raging pandemic has partially contributed to an unprecedented early voting turnout.
More than 97 million Americans have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day by ways of early voting or mail-in ballots, according to the U. Elections Project website.
Moreover, many voters are worried by the reality of an increasingly divided nation suffering from bitter partisan fights, violent racial conflicts and worsening social injustice.
