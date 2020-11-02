logo
NEET PG 2021 postponed

The NBE had earlier said it will conduct NEET PG on January 10, 2021

Monday November 2, 2020 5:20 PM, ummid.com News Network

NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has postponed till further notice the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG 2021), according to the latest update.

The NBE had earlier said it will conduct NEET PG on January 10, 2021. It however now said the important test is deferred till further notification. The NBE is silent on new date and time.

The NBE notification dated Oct 31 and published on its website said:

“National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed that the matter to conduct NEET PG 2021 is being considered by the UG and PG Boards of the Commission in consultation with the stakeholders.

"In view of the aforementioned communication from NMC, the provisional schedule for conducting NEET PG 2021 as announced by NBE on September 16, 2020, stands deferred till further notice."

National Board of Examinations (NBE) had earlier released Provisional Schedule of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020 December), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on the official website natboard.edu.in.

As per the provisional schedule relased by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) Wednesday, NEET PG 2021 will be held on January 10, 2021 whereas NEET MDS 2021 will be held on December 16, 2020.

On the other hand, FMGE December 2020 has been provisionally finalised for December 4, 2020 and DNB PDCET 2021 admission session has been scheduled on January 28, 2021.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) had also started from Monday October 26, Online Registration for NEET MDS 2021 scheduled to be held in December.

