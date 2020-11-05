logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » 2020 US Election

Joe Biden within striking distance of 270

The US 2020 election winner needs 270 and Trump is trailing at 214 at 4:30 p.m. EST (3 a.m. IST)

Thursday November 5, 2020 9:35 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Joe Biden

New York: Donald Trump suffered two back to back blows losing must-win Michigan and Wisconsin to rival Joe Biden who has pulled ahead to the 264 mark in the electoral vote count.

The US 2020 election winner needs 270 and Trump is trailing at 214 at 4:30 p.m. EST (3 a.m. IST).

Both Wisconsin and Michigan went to Trump four years ago with razor thin margins. Both were flips for Trump that year, stunning even the Republicans.

The latest results mean that Biden has a road to victory without Pennsylvania, long considered a decisive state in a closely fought election.

Also Read

2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray

US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results

• ​Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls

Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116

The Democrats have been singularly focused on a path to the White House through the upper midwest states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Biden has been advising calm and patience since election night, repeatedly saying "we feel good about where we are".

Frustration in White House

Inside the White House West Wing, frustration is growing and so is the fatigue with the all in legal strategy.

Amid the dominos falling so quickly, the Donald Trump campaign is going 360 degree legal in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada -- all over how mail-in ballots are being processed.

"We will win: Biden"

Meanwhile, Biden staked his claim to the US presidency declaring that he has the electoral college votes for a victory, declaring, "We the people will not surrender."

"I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," he said on Wednesday in Delaware.

"I will govern as an American president," Biden said. "There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

Trump on the other hand tweeted, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place -- in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!"


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo