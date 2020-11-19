MP NEET UG Allotment List 2020 - Direct Link to Check

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2020: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today i.e. Thursday November 19, 2020.
"Allotment result of first round will be on November 19, 2020", Madhya Pradesh MBBS / BDS Counselling Revised Schedule says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2020.
Candidates should note that the Madhya Pradesh medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the First round provisional allotment information. It will however release the result any time by today afternoon.
Candidates
should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from Nov 20 to 28, 2020 (up to 05:00 pm), DME MP said.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had released on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in MP NEET UG 2020 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS on November 11.
Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh was started on November 01, 2020. The last date of application was November 10, as per the counselling schedule released by counselling authorities.
Candidates should note that DME MP NEET UG counselling Round 2 will start on December 05, 2020.
DME Madhya Pradesh had earlier published the distribution of a total of 2098 MBBS seats in different Government Autonomous Medical Colleges of Madhya Pradesh available in NEET UG 2020- 1st Round of Counselling. The fee chart of different colleges can also be found on the website.
