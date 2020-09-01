Karnataka Corona count crosses 3.5L, death toll nears 6K

Bengaluru: Covid cases in Karnataka have crossed 3.5 lakh to reach 3,51,481 with 9,058 new infections even as 135 more patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 5,837, an official said on Tuesday.
"Today, 9,058 new positive cases are reported and 5,159 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.
As usual, Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, accounting for 2,967 more cases as the city tally swelled to 1.32 lakh, out of which 38,906 are active.
Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 737 infections, followed by Hassan (461), Ballari (393), Dakshina Kannada (352), Tumkur (327), Belagavi (316) and Davangere (289).
Meanwhile, 135 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide toll to 5,837.
However, on a positive note, 5,159 more patients were discharged from the hospital, increasing the total recoveries to 2.54 lakh.
Of the 3.5 lakh cases, 90,999 are active while 762 are in the ICU.
For a long time, active cases fluctuated in the 80,000s to finally overshoot and reach 90,999.
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
