JEE Main From Today: Last Minute Tips

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) exam is held only in Online Mode at different centres across India

Tuesday September 1, 2020 9:20 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Main

JEE Main September 2020: Despite all protests and vociferous demand to postpone, National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hole JEE Main exam from today.

According to the schedule released by NTA, JEE Main exam will be held in batches from September 1 to 6, 2020.

JEE Main exam was originally scheduled in April. It was however first rescheduled in July and later to September because of Coronavirus pandemic.

Students, parents and leaders from different political parties were demanding from the Modi government to postpone the exam once again. The government however said no.

Meanwhile, the NTA has issued a detailed guidelines for the students that should be followed by the students when they reach the exam centre.

The NTA has also asked states to provide all assitance and support to students appearing for the important exam conducted for first year admission in engineering.

Key Points to Remember

  1. First and foremost thing before appearing for the exam is to download JEE Main Admit Card. If you have not dwonloaded your admit card, do it immediately. Follow the step by step guide here to download the JEE Admit Card.
  2. Check that name and address of Exam Centre is properly mentioned in your admit card.
  3. Also check your name, photo, date of birth and other details properly printed on the JEE Hall Ticket.
  4. This Admit Card and related details are in four pages. Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19. Page 2 has “Important instruction for candidates. Page 3 and 4 have “Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19”. The candidate has to download all the four pages.
  5. The Admit Card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the Information Bulletin.

Important Guidelins for JEE students

Carefully read the Instructions and Advisory for COVID-19 given with the Admit Card and strictly adhere to them.

  1. As a precaution for COVID-19, the candidate must reach the exam centre as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at centre.
  2. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Gate Closing Time.
  3. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the Examination Room/ Hall before the end of the examination.
  4. On completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from Invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out one at a time only.
  5. If religion/customsrequire you to wear specific attire, please visit centre early for thorough checking.
  6. No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Hand held Metal Detector (HHMD) willbe carried out without touching body.
  7. Candidates are advised to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue:
    1. Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NT Awebsite (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
    2. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.
    3. Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet.
    4. Personal hand sanitizer(50ml).
    5. Personal transparent waterbottle
  8. Before reaching the Centre, the candidates must enter required details in the Undertakingin legible handwriting, put their signature and paste the Photograph at theappropriate place. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.

JEE Main Answer Key

NTA normally releases JEE Main Answer Key within weeks, sometimes within days, after the exam. Accordingly, JEE Main 2020 answer key should be expected any time after the exam is over on September 06, 2020.

After the release of answer keys, students will be given a chance to raise objection if any. JEE Main result will be declared soon after the Answer Keys are published and all objections are addressed.

The exam is held twice a year. JEE Main 1 was already held in January 2020. JEE Main score is calculated based on the average of the two.

