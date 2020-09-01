JEE Main From Today: Last Minute Tips

JEE Main September 2020: Despite all protests and vociferous demand to postpone, National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hole JEE Main exam from today.
According to the schedule released by NTA, JEE Main exam will be held in batches from September 1 to 6, 2020.
JEE Main exam was originally scheduled in April. It was however first rescheduled in July and later to September because of Coronavirus pandemic.
Students, parents and leaders from different political parties were demanding from the Modi government to postpone the exam once again. The government however said no.
Meanwhile, the NTA has issued a detailed guidelines for the students that should be followed by the students when they reach the exam centre.
The NTA has also asked states to provide all assitance and support to students appearing for the important exam conducted for first year admission in engineering.
Carefully read the Instructions and Advisory for COVID-19 given with the Admit Card and strictly adhere to them.
NTA normally releases JEE Main Answer Key within weeks, sometimes within days, after the exam. Accordingly, JEE Main 2020 answer key should be expected any time after the exam is over on September 06, 2020.
After the release of answer keys, students will be given a chance to raise objection if any. JEE Main result will be declared soon after the Answer Keys are published and all objections are addressed.
Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) exam is held only in Online Mode at different centres across India. The exam is held twice a year. JEE Main 1 was already held in January 2020. JEE Main score is calculated based on the average of the two.
