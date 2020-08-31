Pranab Mukherjee dies

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died on Monday evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.
Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted:
"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."
There is no information regarding the veteran leader's funeral. It is expected to be announced soon, sources said.
Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.
The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition. On the same day, Mukherjee himself had stated that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," he tweeted.
Also Read
