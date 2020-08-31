China accuses India of crossing LAC, threatens to escalate tensions

[China rejected the Indian statement, claiming that instead, Indian troops had "illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday. (PixaBay file photo for representation)]
New Delhi/Ladakh: The Xi Jinping regime on Monday evening threatened that China-India border tensions will "surely escalate this time," since India had "crossed the LAC and purposely launched provocations."
The statement issued in Chinese state-run Global Times came after India on Monday morning revealed that it had pre-emptively thwarted Chinese intentions to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.
India's Ministry of Defence said that People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops had violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.
"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the Chinese government said.
The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity, the statement said. A brigade commander-level flag meeting was held on Monday at Chushul to resolve the issues.
However, China rejected the Indian statement, claiming that instead, Indian troops had "illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday, which is a severe violation of the consensus reached before at the multi-level talks between the two countries," the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command said on Monday night.
The PLA Western Theatre Command urged India to withdraw its troops that crossed the LAC and strictly restrain frontline forces. "Such blatant provocations lead to tensions on the border," the statement said.
Quoting experts, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC) regime said, "Indian action this time will definitely escalate tensions, as China has been forced to be tough and would take action; otherwise the Indian provocation would be endless."
About 70 per cent of respondents to a recent survey conducted by the Global Times and China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) agree that the Chinese government should be tough in fighting back against India's provocations, and 89.1 per cent support military retaliation, with 50.4 per cent of them "strongly supporting" self-defence and counterattacks, the report said.
Admitting that the "negotiations held by the both sides since June 15 have achieved limited progress, as the Indian stance remains tough," the Chinese experts said that they had "even urged Chinese troops to retreat from some locations within Chinese territory, which China has refused."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020): People's President
Also Read
Pranab Mukherjee dies
Fresh incursion attempts by China in Eastern Ladakh
'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
FYJC 2020 Mumbai: Round 1 Allotment List today, Key points to remember
FYJC Pune: Round 1 Allotment List 2020 today, Check here
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious