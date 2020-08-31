'Dogs and Toys': PM Modi slammed for ignoring NEET, JEE students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday slammed for not referring to the NEET and JEE examinations on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', but instead talking about "dogs" and "toys".
Criticising Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister is engaged in a discussion on toys, while hundreds of thousands of students wanted to listen from him something about their examinations.
"JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (discussions on examinations) but the Prime Minister did 'Khilone Pe Charcha' (discussion on toys)," he said in a tweet.
Rahul's remarks came after Modi during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme noted that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India's share is very small in the sector, and also gave a call to be "vocal for local toys", stressing on the need for making the country a toy hub.
The Prime Minister during his monthly radio program also asked people to adopt dogs of Indian breeds.
Many Twitter users on the other hand acknowledged the need for the revival of local industries and agreed with Modi's stress on increasing India's share in toys and other sectors. But, they reminded the prime minister that his assertions were untimely.
"Hundreds of thousands os students almost on daily basis are wanting PM Modi to intervene and do something for them on NEET and JEE Main scheduled to be held amidst Coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister however did not utter a single word about the worried students and parents", a twitter user wrote.
"To add to their misery, the PM is talking about adopting dogs and toys. Ruthless to say the least", she added.
Congress National Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also targeted the government over the record spike of Covid-19 cases in the country.
"Breaking World Covid-19 record in daily figures can't be right. Still conducting JEE-NEET without safety protocols is right. But permitting question hour in Parliament is wrong", he said.
India recorded over a record single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths. The total number of Covid-19 in India on Sunday reached 35,42,733 cases.
The latest salvo against PM Modi came about a week after he shared on his official Twitter account a video where he is seen feeding a peacock even as worried students and their parents were seeking his intervention on NEET and JEE Main exam.
Also Read
