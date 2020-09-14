Kerala schools to remain closed as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 2,540 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out the reopening of educational institutions either in September or October.
He said that 2,110 more patients were cured and discharged in the state.
"At present, we have 30,486 positive cases, whereas 79,813 patients have been cured in Kerala. The cases are expected to go up as lockdown relaxations are in place. Even though public transport is not fully operational at present, the cases are likely to go up once normal activities are resumed," Vijayan told the media here, adding that the state was planning to conduct 50,000 tests daily.
"In the given situation, it's not possible to open educational institutions (schools) either in September or October. This is also the thinking of the Centre," said Vijayan.
On Monday, 15 more fatalities took the state's COVID-19 death toll to 454.
As many as 2,05,158 persons are under observation in Kerala, including 22,917 in hospitals. As many as 615 coronavirus hotspots have been earmarked in the southern state.
Vijayan also slammed the violation of Covid-19 protocols by vested interests, asserting that it won't be tolerated.
"On Sunday, angry protesters tried to waylay State Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. Appropriate action has been taken against such troublemakers," said Vijayan.
Meanwhile, India on Monday added over 92,000 new Corona cases and 1,136 Covid-19 deaths. India Corona count on Monday crossed 48 lakh.
