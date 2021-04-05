Bihar 10th Result 2021: 13 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya students among Top 10

Bihar BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 10 (Class X Matric Secondary School) 2021 exam result on its official website today i.e. Monday April 5.
A total of 78.17 per cent students cleared the 10th exam successfully, a slight drop from the last year when the pass percentage was 80.59.
A total of 13 students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) which is a state government funded residential school have topped the matric exam.
The first rank is jointly shared by three candidates -- Pooja Kumari and Shubhdarshani from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), and Sandeep Kumar from Baldev High School, Dinara, Rohtas. All the three toppers have scored 96.80 per cent - 484 out of the total 500 marks.
A total 0f 101 students from different schools of Bihar have found their place in the 10th Merit List released by the Bihar board Monday.
1. Click here to go to the result website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.
2. Click on the link "BSEB Class 10 Result 2020".
3. Enter your roll number.
4.
Click on "Get Results".
A total of 16.84 lakh students had registered for 2021 BSEB Matric Examination held from January 20 to February 24, 2021. Out of them, 8.46 lakh students are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.
The Bihar board had released on March 20 the Answer Keys of the Class 10 exams 2021 which can be accessed from the board’s official website.
The Bihar Board this year changed exam pattern introducing 50 per cent objective type questions. The pattern is changed to assess students on their conceptual clarity. Besides, this has resulted in a faster result and higher pass percentage.
Further, more than 20 per cent internal choice is also given to the students.
