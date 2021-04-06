Delhi announces Night Curfew after Covid surge

New Delhi: Delhi government on Tuesday imposed with immediate effect a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the national capital till April 30 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country as well as in the city.
The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to impose the restrictions following a detailed discussion with senior state government functionaries earlier in the day -- a move to curb the increasing menace of the pandemic.
Kejriwal on Friday had said that the national capital was going through the fourth wave of Covid-19. However, so far no decision has been taken to impose lockdown in the city by the government.
"A night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 30 from immediate effect. The decision has been taken considering surge in Covid-19 cases," said a Delhi government statement.
The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.
This was the fourth consecutive day that Delhi reported more than 3,500 new cases.
On Sunday, the national capital had reported 4,033 new cases, the highest single-day tally in 2021.
The city had reported 3,567 new cases on April 3, and 3,594 cases on April 2.
