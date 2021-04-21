Watch: From Delhi to Mumbai, Muslim groups distribute free oxygen

New Delhi: Amid the disturbing news of people black marketing or hoarding essential healthcare products in the middle of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in the country, here is some good news -- there are still many who are out there to help those in need.
Amid reports of shortage of oxygen at several hospitals in different parts of India, including in Mumbai and National Capital New Delhi, free oxygen cylinders are being distributed to those in needs by different Muslim groups.
In Mumbai, Muslim volunteers associated with Olive Trust are working round the clock to provide free oxygen to those in need.
People are approaching to Olive Trust where volunteers are available 24 hours to provide free oxygen cylinders despite the holy month of Ramadan.
Amid Health crises, Muslim Group in #Mumbai Arranging Oxygen Cylinders for Covid Patients.Credit: Kanak News#COVID #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/cjrtcrhQsv— Wali Rahmani (@TheWaliRahmani) April 19, 2021
"Serving to people as also akin to worshipping Allah", one of the volunteers said told the media, the conversion captured in a video is now viral.
"This is the holy month of Ramadan when we have to pray Traweeh and other prayers besides daily compulsory prayers. But, along with all Ramadan prayers, we consider it our duty to serve the people at this time of tragedy and distress", he added.
Olive Trust had arranged Medical Oxygen for the needy last year too. But this time it is difficult as even hospitals are complaining of oxygen shortage, they said.
"We currently have a total of 50 cylinders and trying for at least 50 more. When people in need mostly Covid patients approach us, our volunteers go along with them, connect the oxygen cylinder, mask and also train how to use the kit", he said.
Similiary in New Delhi, Haji Rizwan and Haji Farman for Covid-19 patients at the Gali Ahata Meer Bukhari Turkman Gate in New Delhi. People can go there with cylinders and get the oxygen filled.
However, the duo refused to come on record, saying they don't want any publicity.
Hearing the news, a photo journalist from IANS visited the place to find out its authencity, and found it to be true as the firm is already involved in supplying oxygen to different hospitals.
When IANS visited the spot, many people could be seen standing in the queue to get their empty cylinders refilled with oxygen.
When asked, the organisers said that they supply oxygen to the hospitals and many cylinders come to them with left over gas, which they distribute for free to the needy people.
