Watch: Oxygen Cylinder leaks in Nashik hospital, 22 dead

Nashik (Maharashtra): In a horrific incident, at least 22 patients died on ventilators in a Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hospital after a sudden drop in pressure due to leakage in the oxygen supplies, officials said.
The incident took place in the Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital run by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled NMC, which is among the biggest civic bodies in the state, and one of the worst Covid-19 hotspots in the state.
Terrible tragedy at #Nashik #Maharashtra with at least 11 dead because of massive #Oxygen leakage from a tanker. From Oxygen shortage to leakage - a new horror being unleashed every day amid this pandemic! Video via @IndiaAheadNews pic.twitter.com/Dahb8N65ik
Following certain technical issues which caused a variation in the pressure of the oxygen being administered in the ward, the 22 patients gasped for breath and succumbed on the ventilator beds.
Initial reports had put the death toll as 11. The Distric Collector however put the death toll as 22.
"As per current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital," district collector Suraj Mandhare said TV channels.
Even as stunned relatives slammed the civic authorities, NMC Municipal Commissioner Kailash Jadhav ordered a probe into the incident and assured action against all found guilty of lapses.
To control the outrage and uproar building up after the incident, the Nashik Police tightened security in and around the hospital premises, video shows.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope promised the government will look into the matter and conduct a thorough probe.
"As per the information available with us, patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the patients in the hospital," Rajesh Tope said.
