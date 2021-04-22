India breaches 3L mark, records world's highest single-day Covid tally

New Delhi: India reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall infection tally to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.
There were 2,95,041 new cases on Wednesday, 2,59,170 cases on April 20, 2,73,510 on April 19, 2,61,500 on April 18, 2,34,692 on April 17, 2,17,353 on April 16 and 2,00,739 on April 15.
Watch Eric Feigl-Ding - Epidemiologist and Health Economist, Senior Fellow FAS, expressing grief and concern over the Grave Situation in India arising out of the Pandemic.
I cry for the India 🇮🇳. Brutal epidemic ravaging the country, and hospitals are completely overwhelmed. A staggering 300,000 cases—and possibly 10x underdiagnosis means maybe ~3 million actual cases a day. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7M9P6P78HV— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 22, 2021
The Health Ministry on Wednesday also said a total of 2,104 more people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,84,657.
This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2,000 deaths in a single-day.
On Wednesday, 2,023 deaths were reported, which was the highest single-day spike so far. With the fresh Covid-19 cases, the country's active caseload stands at 2,29,142.
A total of 1,78,841 infected people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,34,54,880.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 143.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.05 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 143,503,705 and 3,055,760, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,862,076 and 569,407, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,930,965 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,122,795), France (5,436,229), Russia (4,673,699), Turkey (4,446,591), the UK (4,411,068), Italy (3,904,899), Spain (3,446,072), Germany (3,205,939), Argentina (2,769,552), Poland (2,718,493), Colombia (2,701,313), Mexico (2,315,811) and Iran (2,311,813), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 381,475 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (213,597), India (184,657), the UK (127,577), Italy (117,997), Russia (104,937), France (102,046), Germany (80,793), Spain (77,364), Colombia (69,596), Iran (67,913), Poland (63,473), Argentina (60,083), Peru (57,954) and South Africa (53,940).
