Maulana Wahiduddin Khan succumbs to Coronavirus

New Delhi: Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, a renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist, died on Wednesday evening at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital.
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan's death was announced by his son Dr Saniyasnain Khan on Maulana Wahiduddin Khan’s Twitter handle.
"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He has left us as one big family to stay united and work for the cause of dawah. Please do dua", Dr Saniyasnain Khan, his son and Trustee and Secretary of Centre for Peace and Spirituality (CPS) International, wrote.
“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He has left us as one big family to stay united and work for the cause of dawah. Please do dua”, Dr Saniyasnain Khan, his son and Trustee and Secretary of Centre for Peace and Spirituality (CPS) International, wrote.
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was admitted to Apollo 10 days ago following a coronavirus infection.
The 96-year-old scholar, who was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year.
Maulana Wahiduddin Khan wrote over 200 books on several aspects of Islam and established the Centre for Peace and Spirituality (CPS) to promote interfaith dialogue. Besides, Al-Risala, the monthly magazine had a huge following.
Noted journalist , editor of The Milli Gazette and former Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission Dr Zafarul Islam Khan is the eldest son of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.
"Enter, then, among my servants! And, enter My Paradise!” (Qur’an - 89:27-30). The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat and high station in Paradise. Amin", Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan wrote on Twitter.
Condolences poured in for the departed soul from all around including one from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.
"Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers", the President wrote.
"Saddened by the passing away of Padma Bhushan and Renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his knowledge on matters of theology, spirituality, community service & social empowerment. Condolences to his family and numerous well-wishers. RIP", Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar, wrote on Twitter.
"Saddened to hear about the demise of renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan Ji. My deepest condolences to his family in this difficult time of grief.May almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul", Office of LG Jammu & Kashmir said in a statement.
