New Delhi: Ashish Yechuri, journalist son of senior CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechuri, died at the age of 35 battling Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (COVID-19).
The sad demise of Ashish Yechuri at the young age was confirmed by his father.
“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning”, the CPI (M) leader wrote on his official Twitter hanlde about two hours ago.
It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.
Ashish died at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon near New Delhi after a two-week battle with the infection.
“I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us”, Sitaram Yechuri added.
Ashish Yechuri was working with NewsLaundary – a popular news portal.
“We have lost our dear colleague Ashish Yechury to Covid. Ashish had joined us in January as Assistant Editor”, the portal wrote on Twitter.
“We remember him as a warm, gentle and talented friend & colleague. Words fail us but we'd like to extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones in this hour of grief”, the portal wrote.
