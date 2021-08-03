Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Today - Steps to check

Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12th board exams scheduled in Feb/March but was cancelled due to Covid-19 today i.e. Tuesday August 3, 2021.
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams will be declared today at 04:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune said.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on "HSC Examination Result March 2021".
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Students should note that the Maharashtra 12th result will be declared at 04:00 pm, instead of 01:00 pm as the normal practice is.
Maharashtra 12th results are also available on some other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra HSC 2020 results can be accessed are mh-hsc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra students can also request their result through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHHSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766. The Printed Marksheet will be given to students later on at the respective schools.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The result is therefore prepared based on internat assessment and special evaluation scheme.
In 2020, the MSBSHSE Pune had declared the 12th HSC result on July 16. The Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 90.66% - a jump of 4.78% as compared to 2019 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 85.88%.
Science stream had registered the highest pass percentage of 96.93 in the 2020 board exam. The pass percentage of Commerce stream was 91.27% whereas that of Art stream was 82.63% and HSC Vocational pass percentage was 86.07% in 2020 exam.
