Maharashtra 12th result 2021 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in Tuesday

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare on Tuesday August 3, 2021 the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC 12th) exam 2021 that was cancelled due to Covid-19, it is officially confirmed.
“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 04:00 pm”, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.
Students should note that the Maharashtra 12th result will be declared at 04:00 pm, instead of 01:00 pm as the normal practice is.
Once declared the 12th result will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites.
As per the Supreme Court guidelines, 12th result by the CBSE, CISCE and state boards should have been declared before July 31, 2021. Accordingly, CBSE, CISCE and all other boards declared the 12th result in the last week. Students in Maharashtra however could not get their 12th result before the SC deadline.
Clarifying the air on the result, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) sources said while talking to ummid.com Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result has been delayed because of flood.
Maharashtra HSC exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement to cancel 12th exam was announced by the state government in June following the similar decision taken by the CBSE.
Maharashtra board declared the 10th SSC result on July 16, 2021.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
