MHT CET 2021 from Sept 4 in 2 phases, read full schedule

MHT CET 2021 Schedule: MHT CET 2021 will be held in two phases starting from September 4, Maharashtra CET Cell that orgainses the Common Entrance Test (CET) for UG admission in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and other professional courses said.
Announcing the exam date and schedule of MHT CET, Ministry of Higher and Technical Education Department, Govt of Maharashtra said, the first phase of MHT CET 2021 will start on September 4 and continue till September 10, 2021.
The second phase of MHT CET will be conducted between September 14 and 20, 2021.
MHT CET 2021 will be conducted in Online Mode and for PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) separately. MHT CET first phase will be of PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) and the second phase will be of PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics).
Maharashtra State Higher and Technical Education Minister had earlier said that MHT CET - conducted for admission in Engineering, Medical and other professional courses, will be held by the end of July or first week of August 2021. The exam is however delayed as 12th result is declared late due to Covid-19 second wave.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra had started receiving online application through its website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org for MHT CET 2021 from June 08, 2021. This was done even as the CET date was not finalised.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had in February released detailed syllabus in PDF exam pattern, marking scheme and subject-wise distribution of marks.
The Mah CET Cell said the questions will be based on the syllabus of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education – 80% weightage to 12th curriculum and remaining 20% will be based on 11th syllabus.
“MHT CET will be at par with JEE Main and NEET conducted at the national level”, the CET Cell said about the difficulty level.
