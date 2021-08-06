KCET 2021 Exam Centres and Fee Payment Status - Check Now

Karnataka UGCET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had asked all registered to verify the Exam Place (Exam Centre) and Fee Payment status using its official website kea.kar.nic.in.
“For the benefit of the candidates web-portal has been enabled to verify the examination place and fee paid details", KEA said in a notification dated August 6, 2021.
"Candidates are informed to verify their exam place (exam centres) and fee paid details for CET 2021 by visiting the KEA website kea.kar.nic.in", the KEA said.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in
2. Click on the link marked as "UGCET-2021 Exam Place and Fees Paid Details".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth as per SSLC Marks Card.
4. Click on "View"
button to check exam centre and fee payment status.
As per the revised schedule, KCET 2021 will be held on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier made on its official website “kea.kar.nic.in” the link for Online Application Printout for the candidates who have registered for UGCET 2021.
As per Karnataka CET 2021 Notification, Karnataka CET 2021 Admit Card will be released on August 13, 2021. Candidates should download the admit card/hall ticket to check their exam centre name and address.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) started through its website kea.kar.nic.in from June 15, 2021 Online Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021 (Karnataka CET 2021 also known as UGCET).
The last date to apply was originally fixed as July 10, 2021. It was however extended multiple times - last time till July 24, 2021.
Karnataka state education department has earlier waived minimum marks for the common entrance test (CET) to get admission in engineering and medical colleges across the state.
