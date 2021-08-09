FYJC Admission 2021 delayed in Mumbai, Pune, other cities; Read revised schedule

FYJC Admission 2021-22: Online admission process in First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 in Maharashtra six cities including Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati has been delayed by a week, as per the latest notification.
School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra in a notification released Sunday said students registration for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Std. 11th Centralised Online Admission Process 2021-22 on its official website “11thadmission.org.in” will start on August 16, 2021.
Online registration for FYJC admission 2021 was scheduled to start with Part 1 Form filling from today i.e. Monday August 9, 2021.
As per the revised FYJC admission schedule students will be able to register and fill Part 1 form August 16 onwards.
FYJC Part 1 form filling by student will start from Monday August 16, 2021. Students should note FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Following steps are involved while student registration that will start on August 16, 2021:
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra has also extended till August 13, 2021 Mock Registration.
FYJC Mock Registration, also called as Demo Registration, was started on August 1, 2021 and the last date was August 8. But, it is now been extended till August 13, 2021.
“Students should note that data filled during MOCK DEMO will be erased and cleared before the start of actual registration on August 16”, the department said.
“Students have to register and fill new form again at actual registration as per the announced schedule”, it said.
