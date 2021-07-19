FYJC CET Registration Starts Today - Direct Link

FYJC CET: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Pune is set to start from today i.e. Monday July 19, 2021 registration of the students who wish to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for admission in Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC).
Students who wish to appear for FYJC CET should note that the exam will be held in Offline Mode i.e. Pen and Paper base mode whereas the entire registration process will be Fully Online.
Chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Dinkar Patil had earlier said that a link for registration will be made available on the board’s website on Monday July 19, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the MSBSHSE website: mahahsscboard.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “FYJC CET Registration”
3. Enter your Roll Number as mentioned in Class 10 Admit Card
4. Click Yes as you wish to appear for the 11th CET.
5. Fill all the relevant details and complete the registration.
1. Click here to go to the MSBSHSE website: mahahsscboard.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “FYJC CET Registration”
3. Enter your Roll Number as mentioned in Class 10 Admit Card
4. Click Yes as you wish to appear for the 11th CET.
5. Fill all the relevant details and complete the registration.
Students from Maharashtra who had registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2021 and paid the exam fees do not require paying any fees for the CET.
However students from other boards including CBSE and CISCE (ICSE) who wish to appear for FYJC CET should pay Rs.178/- as entrance test fees.
Such students should make sure that they pay the CET fees using Debit, Credit card, Net banking or other online option.
The Maharashtra Government had earlier formed a 6-member committee headed by Commissioner (Education) Vishal Solanki (IAS) to smoothly hold and conduct FYJC CET for admission in Class 11 or Junior College, and decide its schedule and other details.
The decision to hold FYJC CET is taken as the Class 10 exam has been cancelled and the SSC result is declared based on internal assessment.
FYJC CET will be held in offline mode. The exam paper will have 100 questions each carrying 1 mark. All questions will objective type and they will be taken from Class 10 syllabus.
“25 questions each will be asked from Class 10 subjects of English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science”, it was earlier revealed by the Education Minister.
Students should note that the CET is not compulsory for any student and all students who have passed Class 10 have been assured of a FYJC seat by the Maharashtra education board. But, first priority in FYJC admissions would be given to candidates who have appeared for the CET.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.