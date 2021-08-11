Maharashtra FYJC Admission after HC cancelled CET – Key Updates

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Tuesday cancelled FYJC Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in 11th admission. Here is the key points from the judgement and what lies in store for students who have passed Class 10 SSC and now waiting for their admission in Class 11.
While cancelling the FYJC CET, the Bombay High Court said conducting the exam would be a "gross injustice" and a threat to the lives of students, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court had directed the state government to start Class 11 admissions considering students' Class 10 marks and internal assessments, and complete the admission process within six weeks.
The Maharashtra government had decided to conduct FYJC CET on Aug 21, 2021 in offline mode.
Following the state government’s decision, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had started online registration for the CET on July 26. More than 11 lakh students from different districts of the state had applied for the test before the last date.
The decision however had triggered a controversy as it said the question paper will be based solely on the syllabus of the secondary school certificate (SSC) board. The students of ICSE, CBSE and IGCSE education boards had expressed their displeasure over the CET syllabus.
While the Bombay HC order could be a breather for the CBSE and ICSE students not everyone is happy.
Speaking to news agency PTI on the High Court’s decision to cancel the CET, Vilas Parab, a teacher, said:
“The decision is disappointing as many schools have given very high internal marks to the students which inflated their overall scorecards. This (cancellation of the CET) may lead to genuine students losing out to secure admission in good colleges”.
The state government meanwhile said it will study the high court’s order and decide the future course of action.
“The Maharashtra government will take appropriate action after studying the Bombay High Court order cancelling the Common Entrance Test (CET) for class 11 admissions”, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is quoted by PTI.
“The CET decision was taken to minimise the educational loss of students. Last year, students had suffered an educational loss. We will study the Bombay high court’s decision and take action accordingly,” Gaikwad told reporters.
