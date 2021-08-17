FYJC Admission Nashik 2021 Part 2 Form, Choice Filling from today

FYJC Nashik NMC Admission 2021 Part 2 Form Choice Filling: Directorate of Education Maharashtra has started from today i.e. Tuesday August 17, 2021 Part 2 Form and Choice Filling by the students of Nashik NMC who have registered for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22 through the official website nashik.11thadmission.org.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: nashik.11thadmission.org.in.
2. Log-in using the User ID and Password you have generated earlier.
3. Click on the given link for Part 2 Form Choice Filling.
4.
Fill all the fields and click on submit button.
4.
Students from Nashik, Deolali, Igatpuri and other NMC areas who have registered on the website should immediately start filling the form Part 2. The students who have not registered them so far can register now and fill Part 1 and then proceed for Choice Filling.
According to the latest update from the Maharashtra Education department, FYJC Part 2 form filling, Choice Filling, has started on the website today at 10:00 am. The last date in August 22, 2021.
Choice filling is done by filling Part 2 Form to assign the preference to colleges of your choice. Admission is granted based on the college preferences filled in Part 2 form.
Online Registration and Part 1 Form Filling start date: August 14, 2021
Last Date of registration and Part 1 Form Filling: August 22, 2021.
Display of available seats and Choice Filling start date: August 17, 2021
Display of FYJC Nashik Provisional Merit List: August 23, 2021
Display of FYJC Nashik Final Merit List with cut off: August 25, 2021
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State had started Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad for the adcademic year 2021-22 from August 12, 2021 through the official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.
The Maharashtra education department had earlier started Mock Registration from August 1 to make students familiar with the admission process. Student who had done mock registration should note that they have to register and fill part 1 form afresh before August 22. After registration they will be allowed to fill Part 2 form for choice option.
