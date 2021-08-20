Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021 on Aug 23

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TBSE SSLC) 10th results 2021 on its official website tnresults.nic.in as well as on associate websites, on Monday August 23, 2021, it is officially confirmed.
The Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) officially confirmed that TNBSE SSLC result 2021 will be declared on Monday August 23, 2021 at 09:30 am and can be checked via direct link on tnresults.nic.in and other websites.
As per the announced schedule, TN Class 10 SSLC 2021 exam was supposed to be held in March. Over nine lakh students from different districts of the state had registered for the exam planned at 12,690 centres.
The state government however cancelled the exam because of Covid-19 pandemic. While announcing the cancellation of 10th (Xth) exam, Tamil Nadu government said all SSLC students will be promoted to the next class and their result will be prepared based on internal assessment.
Tamil Nadu government had to cancel SSLC exam in 2020 also becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
The score of these students will be calculated based on quarterly and half yearly exams. Students would get 80% weightage for half yearly and quarterly exam marks and 20% weightage for attendance.
Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) had on July 19, 2021 declared Class 12th i.e. HSE +2 result.
Around 8.2 lakh students from different districts of Tamil Nadu had registered for the 12th board exam.
A total of 8,16,473 have passed the exam with the board registering 99.79% pass percentage.
