FYJC Admission 2021 Mumbai: General Merit List releasing today

FYJC Admission 2021 Mumbai MMR: The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Monday August 23, 2021 General Merit List (Provisional) of Mumbai MMR students, including from Thane, Dombivali and nearby cities, who have registered for admission to Class 11 i.e. First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2021, the General Merit List for Mumbai MMR will be released on the official website today at 10:00 am
1. Click here to go to the official website: mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.
2. Click on "General Merit List" on right side bar of the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password if asked.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC Merit List in PDF.
1. Display of Provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates): August 23 to 24, 2021.
2. Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login: August 23 to 24,2021.
3. Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education: August 23 to 24, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
1. Display of Provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates): August 23 to 24, 2021.
2. Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login: August 23 to 24,2021.
3. Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education: August 23 to 24, 2021 up to 05:00 pm.
Finalization of General Merit List: August 25, 2021.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 27, 2021.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 27 to 30, 2021.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: August 30, 2021 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Display of Vacancy List and Cut-off for Regular Round-II : August 30, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Meanwhile, School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said application form Part-1 edit & Option from Part-2 filling will remain closed during 23 to 30 August 2021, whereas new student registration and Part-1 process will continue till the end of the admission process.
The department further said that Quota (Management and In-house) seat surrender will be available from 17 to 30 August, 2021 (except 25 & 26 August). Also, all Quota admissions will be available from 23 to 30 August, 2021 (Except 25 & 26 August).
Directorate of Education Maharashtra had started from August 17, 2021 Part 2 Form and Choice Filling by the students of Mumbai MMR who have registered for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22.
The Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad for the adcademic year 2021-22 commenced from August 12, 2021 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The Maharashtra education department had earlier provided facility for Mock Registration from August 1 to 14, 2021 to make students familiar with the admission process.
FYJC Online admission is done for 849 colleges in Mumbai MMR having intake of 3,22,150 seats. As of today a total of 2,35,842 students have registered for 11th admission. Of them 2,16,873 students have been verified.
