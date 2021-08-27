FYJC Mumbai 2021: Round 1 Allotment Today, Check Here

FYJC Admission 2021 Mumbai MMR Round 1 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Friday August 27, 2021 Round 1 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR students, including from Thane, Dombivali and nearby cities, who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2021, Round 1 Allotment result of Mumbai MMR will be released on the official website today at 10:00 am. FYJC Round 1 allocation list 2021 can be checked through student's log-in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.
2. Log-in using ID and Password.
3. Click on the appropriate link to download FYJC Round 1 allocation result.
FYJC Round 1 Allotment List in PDF, Cut off and vacancy list can also be accessed using the tabs shown on the FYJC Admission Website Home Page.
Students should also note that they will be sent SMS by the education department about their allocation for 11th admission. However for admission confirmation they will have to log-in to the official website.
The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra had released on August 23, 2021 General Merit List (Provisional) of Mumbai MMR students, including from Thane, Dombivali and nearby cities, who have registered for admission to FYJC Class 11th.
The Final Merit List will be released today before the release of round 1 allotment result.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 27, 2021.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 27 to 30, 2021.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: August 30, 2021 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Display of Vacancy List and Cut-off for Regular Round-II : August 30, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Directorate of Education Maharashtra had started from August 17, 2021 Part 2 Form and Choice Filling by the students of Mumbai MMR who have registered for regular round admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2021-22.
The Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad for the adcademic year 2021-22 commenced from August 12, 2021 through the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
As per the latest update, FYJC Online admission will be done for 841 colleges in Mumbai MMR having intake of 3,20,230 seats. As of today, a total of 2,42,571 students have registered for 11th admission. Of them 2,24,613 students have been verified.
Students should also note that 11,653 students have already been given admission whereas there is a vacany of 3,08,577 as of today.
