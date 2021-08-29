DTE MP Diploma (Non-PPT) 2021 Merit List Today

DTE MP Admission 2021: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh is set to release today i.e. Sunday August 29, 2021 Common Merit List of the students who have regsitered fot DTE MP Non-PPT Diploma for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on “Common Merit List”
3. Log-in using user ID and Password
4. Click on the given link to download the Merit List in PDF.
Along with Non-PPT Diploma, DTE MP will also release today the "Common Merit List" of the students who are seeking admission in Diploma under Dr BABA Saheb Ambedkar Scheme (Exclusively for SC Candidate) and Diploma under Eklavya Scheme (Exclusively for ST Candidate).
As per the DTE MP Counselling Schedule, the Common Merit List for Non-PPT Diploma will be released today by 05:00 pm.
Allotment letter download and admission procedure should be done from September 3 to 10, 2021.
The second round of counselling for Non-PPT Diploma admission, and Diploma under Dr BABA Saheb Ambedkar Scheme (Exclusively for SC Candidate) and Diploma under Eklavya Scheme (Exclusively for ST Candidate) will commence from September 11, 2021.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in First Round of Admission Counselling for Non-PPT Diploma, Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams from August 10, 2021.
Students were asked for choice filling and locking from August 16 to 28, 2021.
Students seeking admission in Diploma in Engineering (TFW AND GENERAL POOL FIRST ROUND based on 10th score) will be released on September 02, 2021.
For the students who have applied for Admission in B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy ( B Pharm and D Pharm) based on 12th score
Pharm D (based on 12th score), the Merit List will be published on September 09, 2021.
For students seeking admission in Integrated MBA (IIMBA), Integrated MCA (IIMCA), Pharm D, Bachelor of Hotel Management (based on 12th score), the Merit List will be declared on Septeber 06, 2021.
