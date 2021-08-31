FYJC Admission 2021 Round 2 Schedule Released

FYJC Admission 2021: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has released on its official website 11thadmission.org.in Round 2 Schedule for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th.
Simultaneously, the education department has also released vacancy list in different colleges after the first round of FYJC admission counselling which ended on August 31.
Maharashtra education department conducts online admission process for FYJC 11th Admission in six metros including Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad.
The department had released on August 27, 2021 Round 1 allotment list and had asked the students to confirm their admission on or before August 31, 2021.
The department had released the Merit List of the FYJC students on August 23, 2021.
Display of vacancy (CAP Seats including Quota seats been surrendered): August 31, 2021
New submission & Updation of options in Part-2 for second regular round [Application form i.e. Part-1 edits, Lock & Verify is done. New student can also submit their Part-1 & Part-2 during this time. Online Verification of Form Part-1 by secondary schools/Guidance centres.]: September 1 to 2, 2021 till 08:00 pm.
Display of Jr. College Round 2 Allotment List on the portal. [Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login. Display of allotted students list in concerned college’s login. Display of cut-off list for the Admission Round. SMS alert to students]: September 4, 2021 at 10:00 am
Confirmation of admission by the students in the college allotted to them: September 4 to 6, 2021
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: September 6, 2021
Display of vacancy and cut off for Round 3: September 6, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Students should note that New Student Registration & New Part-1 filling will continue throughout the admission process.
Students should also note that they are required to fill Part 2 form for choice filling, locking the preferred college for round 2 of FYJC admission counselling.
