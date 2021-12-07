Maharashtra DSE 2021 CAP Round 2 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit through the official website dse21cap.mahacet.org.in Option Form for Maharashtra DSE 2021 CAP Round 2 underway for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering BE and BTech courses for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates, who did not get admission in DSE 2021 First Round of counselling and now want to participate in further rounds, should note that the date and time for Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) CAP Round 2 Option Form submission is between December 07 to 09, 2021
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish DSE 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 11, 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates. The candidates should hence properly study the "Seat Matrix" and "vacant seats" for DSE CAP Round 2 published on the official website before filling the option form.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on December 02, 2021 the Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 27, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSE CAP Round I on its official website.
Display of DSE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Vacant Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 2: December 06, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 21 CAP Round 2: December 11, 2021
Admission confirmation and payment of fees: December 12 to 14, 2021
Maharashtra Engineering BE and BTech Counselling (DSE 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell later started receiving online application from November 03, 2021.
