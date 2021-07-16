Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Today - Check

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declaring on its official website mahresult.nic.in today i.e. Friday July 16 the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams scheduled in March 2021 but were cancelled due to Covid-19.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Examination Result 2021
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 10th results will also be available on other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra SSC 2021 results can be accessed are mh-ssc.ac.in and msbshse.ac.in.
Maharashtra students can also check their result on their smartphone via SMS. Maharashtra students can also request their results through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHSSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766.
The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result of all 09 divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Latur will be declared today at 01:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune said.
Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also confirmed on her Twitter account that SSC result of Maharashtra state will be announced today.
“Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. #SSC #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra”, Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.
Maharashtra secondary result has been prepared based on internal assessment and special evaluation criteria devised after the 10th and 12th exams were cancelled due to Covid-19.
The state has also announced to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission in First Year Junior College (FJYC) or Class 11 after the board exam cancellation.
The government has formed a committee that will announce the date and other modalities of the FYJC CET. The syllabus and exam pattern of the CET has already been announced by the state’s education department.
In 2020, Maharashtra 10th result was declared on July 29. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 in 2020 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 98.77 per cent while Aurangabad division was at the bottom with 92 per cent in 2020.
