Jamia Millia Islamia to be final resting place of Danish Siddiqui

[A security personnel is paying tribute to the slain photo-jounalist, Danish Siddiqui.]
New Delhi: Danish Siddiqui will be laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard, the university said in a statement.
Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard is reserved for the employees and their immediate kin. The university however agreed for Danish Siddiqui burial at Jamia graveyard after his father requested so.
“Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor accepted the request of the family of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor child," the university said in a statement.
Flight carrying mortal remains of Danish Siddiqui reached Delhi Airport Sunday evening from where it was taken to Danish Siddiqui’s home in Jamia Nagar in an ambulance. The funeral is likely to take place Monday morning, the family sources said.
A Pulitzer Prize winner photojournalist, Siddiqui who was working with Reuters was killed in Afghanistan Friday.
Siddiqui was in Kandahar covering the clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban.
Taliban has regretted the death of the award-winning photo-journalist and denied their involvement in the killing.
“We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died," Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told CNN-News18 on Friday.
Siddiqui was a student of Jamia University and his father has been a professor at the university. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for his coverage of the Rohingya issue.
Recently he was in the headlines for capturing the critical moments during ant-CAA and anti-NRC protest, later during Delhi riots, and very recently mass cremation of Covid-19 victims in Delhi.
Many of these photographs were publishing by leading national and international dailies, along with reports that had caused much embarrassment to Narendra Modi government.
Earlier tributes and condolences poured in for the slain journalist from across India and world.
On Friday, soon after Siddiqui's death in Afghanistan, India's top leadership - including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD President Tejashwi Yadav, AICC Incharge of Congress Telangana Manickam Tagore and others, led the thousands on social media to condole the untimely death of the award winning photo-journalist.
From elsewhere in the world, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres too grieved the death of the award-winning Reuters photographer, according his deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.
Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal, Reuters said.
"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time," Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a joint statement.
