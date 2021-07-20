Karnataka 2nd PU (12th) Result 2021 Today - Key updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2021: Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is set to declare on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2021 today on Tuesday July 20, 2021, it is officially confirmed.
Candidates who had registered for the Karnataka 12th or 2nd PUC 2021 exam should note that result will be declared on the Karnataka board official website at 04:00 pm today.
"Karnataka 2nd PU results will be announced at 04:00 pm Tuesday July 20, 2021", Department of Pre-University Education said in a notification issued Monday.
The result of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared today.
1. Click here to go to official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "PUC Results announced on 20/07/2021".
3. Enter Reg No and Click on Submit button.
4. Your result will appear on screen. Save and take a printout
Kar II PUC Result 2021 can also be checked through the direct link via pue.kar.nic.in. Students can also check their KSEEB Results 2021 via SMS.
Students should note that there could be a slight delay in accessing the result website after it is declared. It happens because of the huge rush of students who throng the websites to check their result.
Students should note that Karnataka 2nd PUC which is equivalent to 12th was cancelled due to Covid-19. The result is therefore prepared based on internal assessment and special evaluation criteria as per Supreme Court guidelines.
As the 12th exams were cancelled, no hall tickets were issued. However, DPUE had generated registration numbers earlier last week. Students can check their number through the website:
Direct link to check Registration Number
Students should also note that the Karnataka board will not release this year toppers details and Merit List as the exam was cancelled and the result is based on internal assessment.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result was declared on July 14 in 2020. Girls had outperformed boys in the 2nd Pre-University (PUC) 2020 examinations. According to the detailed result of the year 2020, 68.73% girls cleared the exam against the boys whose pass percentage was 54.77%.
As many as 6.75 lakh students had written the examination. Of them, 4.17 lakh students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 61.80%.
Stream-wise, the pass percentage of students in Science is 82.57%, Commerce 72.60% and Arts 47.90%.
