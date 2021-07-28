CLAT 2021 Result, Merit List Today - Check

CLAT 2021 Result and Merit List: The result of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in today i.e. Wednesday July 28.
Along with the result, the Consortium headed by NALSAR will also publish CLAT Merit List with the score (marks) and rank of the candidates. The rank and marks are important and used during the CLAT counselling and in further admission process.
1. Click here to go to the website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on "CLAT 2021" on the top right corner of the home page.
3. Log-in using Mobile Number and Password.
4. Click on the relevant link to check your CLAT 2021 score and rank in the merit list.
Candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2021 should note that the Consortium has just mentioned date of the result announcement and not the exact time. It will however declare the result any time by today evening.
The Consortium headed by NALSAR had conducted CLAT UG and CLAT PG on July 23, 2021 at 147 centres in 82 cities across India. A total of 70,277 candidates had registered for CLAT. Out of them 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards whereas 62,106 candidates appeared for the test.
All candidates were allowed to carry their Question Booklet and the carbon copy of the OMR response sheet.
CLAT Provisional Answer Key was released on the next day whereas the final answer key was published on July 27.
The Consortium said it received 24 objections on 11 out of 120 Questions and Answer Key for the PG, and 1,026 objections were received on 61 Questions and Answer Key for the UG.
Candidates should note that CLAT Counselling will start from Thursday July 29 as per the following schedule.
1. Publication of CLAT Result 2021 and CLAT Merit List: July 28, 2021
2. Publication of Counselling Invite List: July 29, 2021
3. Counselling Registration Process (By invitation to approximately five times the number of seats in each category): 29.07.2021 to 30.07.2021 up to 12 Noon
4. Publication of First Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 01.08.2021 to 05.08.2021.
5. Publication of Second Allotment List and payment of fee to the respective NLUs: 09.08.2021 to 10.08.2021.
6. Publication of Third Allotment List and payment of fee: 13.08.2021 to 14.08.2021
7. Publication of Fourth Allotment List and payment of fee: 17.08.2021 to 18.8.2021.
8. Publication of Fifth and Final Allotment List and payment of fee: 20.08.2021 to 21.08.2021 (5:00 p.m.)
If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021.
"After the said date, Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. Ten Thousand Only) will be deducted from the Counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage", the Consortium said.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.
CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.
