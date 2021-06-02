CBSE, ISC 12th Exams 2021 cancelled, Here’s how Result will be declared

12th Board Exams 2021: With the CBSE and CISCE decided to cancel the 12th board ISC Class XII 2021 exams, students are now worried how they will be assessed and their result will be prepared.
CBSE Class 12th or Plus Two exam is important as it decides the further career course of a student. The students were earlier demanding cancellation of the important annual exams as the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is yet to come under control.
Moreover, there are talks of 3rd wave which experts say could be deadly for children and people of young age.
Against this backdrop the students and their parents were justified in demanding the cancellation of the exam. Heeding to the strong demand, the government also took the right decision.
However the students worry now is how their result will be prepared as 12th result and percentage scored by a student is counted during the admission process.
There is doubt that NEET for medical admission, and JEE Main and JEE Advanced for engineering admission, along with CETs conducted by different boards, are pivotal and the key in admission process. Still, Class XII score plays important role in case two and more students score similar marks in NEET, JEE Main and JEE Advanced.
While announcing the cancellation of the exams it has been decided that 12th result of CBSE student will be prepared as per “a well-defined objective criteria”. But, the government did not clarify and explain the modalities and details of this “well-defined criteria”.
The CBSE, sources said, will set up a committee to decide the alternative scheme for tabulating results.
A student’s performance in internal school assessments, in all likelihood, will be a crucial part of the scheme.
To keep inflation of marks in check, the Board may direct schools to ensure that marks awarded to their students are as per the school’s past performance in the Class 12 Board exams.
Besides this the CBSE is playing safe and said if a student is not satisfied with her/his result based on the above criteria and wants to appear for the examination, the CBSE will provide an option once the situation becomes conducive.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has similarly came out with its policy about ISC 12th result preparation.
"The result will be processed on a mechanism which will also include the internal examinations conducted by the schools. The schools will be informed in due course of time, about this mechanism", the council said.
"After the declaration of the ISC Class XIIth results, if any candidate is not satisfied with the marks, the CICSE will give an option to such candidates to appear for the exam at a later date, when the situation is conductive of holding the exams", the council said.
