TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2021: Last date to apply March 03

TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2021: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the application window for admission in Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses for the year 2020-21.
Candidates who have not applied so far for admission in TN Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses can do so now. The last date of application is March 03 till 05:00 pm.
Last date for receipt of the filled online application form, along with the photocopy of certificates, is March 05, 2021.
Candidates should note that they have to pay the registration fee online and take a printout of the filled application form.
The filled form should be submitted offline on or before March 05, 2021.
TN Medical Selection had issued notification for Paramedical Admission Diploma and Certificate courses on February 24, 2021. Online registration and filling of application also started on the same day.
The online registration is being done for admission in Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Optometry and other Paramedical Diploma Courses including Diploma in medical record science, Paramedical Certificate courses and Multipurpose Hospital Worker
.
The candidate should be a citizen of India and native of Tamil nadu. Candidates belonging to other States cannot claim nativity of Tamil Nadu.
Candidates who are Native of Tamil Nadu and who have studied Standard 6th to12th in schools of Tamil Nadu need not submit their “Nativity Certificate”.
Candidates who are Native of Tamil Nadu, but studied from Standard 6th to12th outside Tamil Nadu either partly or completely in one or more states should produce the Nativity Certificate of the candidate and true copies of their parent’s certificates such as SSLC/12th/Transfer Certificate, Ration Card/Passport, Aadhar card, Voter ID and Driving License to substantiate their place of birth in Tamil Nadu, to establish the relationship between the parent and candidate.
Other State candidates who are not native of Tamil Nadu but who have studied 6th to 12th standard in Tamil Nadu will be treated as OC(Open Competition) candidate.
"Permanent Residence Certificate in Lieu of Nativity Certificate will not be accepted", TN Medical Selection Commitee said.
For age limit, syllabus and other details candidates desiring to apply for Tamil Nadu Medical Admission in Diploma and Certificate courses should download the information brochure and prospectus.
Candidates should also note that the committee has not announced the date to display Merit List and schedule for seat allotment. "This will be published on the website soon", it said.
