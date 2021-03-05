logo
Ex-IPS Kabir among 42 Muslims in Team Mamata for 2021 Bengal Polls

Humayun Kabir came to limelight in January when he had arrested some BJP workers for raising the provocative slogan "Desh ke Gaadaron ko.. Goli maro salon ko."

Friday March 5, 2021 5:06 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Humayun Kabir

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee Friday confirmed the candidature of former Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir, who had resigned from his post in January, for the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Along with Humayun Kabir, Mamata Banerjee has also confirmed the names of 41 other Muslims besides 50 women in the TMC list of 291 candidates for the state polls.

Humayun Kabir came to limelight in January when he had arrested some BJP workers for raising the provocative slogan "Desh ke Gaadaron ko.. Goli maro salon ko." BJP had first used this slogan against Muslims protesting CAA and NRC in New Delhi.

Speculations that he will join politics started rolling after he resigned as Commissioner of Police soon after arresting the BJP workers. Humayun Kabir's wife, Anindita Kabir, is already a Trinamool Congress member.

According to the list of 291 candidates released by the TMC Friday, Kabir will contest the elections from Debra constituency.

West Bengal assembly has a total of 294 seats. While the ruling TMC will contest the state elections on 291 seats, 03 seats will be contested by its alliance partners.

Other Muslims who have been given the TMC ticket are Idris Ali (Murshidabad), Siddiqullah Chowdhury (Manteshwar), Abdul Karim Chowdhury (Islampur), Minhajul Arfin Azad (Chakulia), Mohd Ghulam Rabbani (Goalpokhar), Mosaraf Hossain (Itahar), Toraf Hossain Mandal (Kumarganj), Tajmul Hossain (Harishchandrapur), Abdul Rahim Boxi ( Malatipur), Sabina Yeasmin (Mothabari), Mohd Abdul Gani (Sujapur) and Monirul Islam (Farakka).

The current assembly has a total of 56 Muslims MLAs from different parts of the state.

"I have given importance to young people this time while choosing the name of candidates. They all are young people," Banerjee said while releasing the list.

West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

 

