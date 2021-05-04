India Covid-19 cases breach 2 crore mark

New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 3,57,229 fresh cases and 3,449 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 2,02,82,833, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its daily briefing.
It is the 13th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past seven days.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases Tuesday crossed 2-crore mark and stands at 2,02,82,833 with 34,47,133 active cases and a total of 2,22,408 deaths so far.
According to MoHFW, a total of 3,20,289 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.
The health ministry said that 15,89,32,921 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 17,08,390, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,33,10,779 samples have been tested up to Monday (May 3) for Covid-19, of these 16,63,742 samples were tested on Monday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 153.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.20 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 153,177,931 and 3,209,349, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,470,363 and 577,492, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 202,82,833 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,717,160), Turkey (4,900,121), Russia (4,776,844), the UK (4,437,505), Italy (4,050,708), Spain (3,540,430), Germany (3,438,186), Argentina (3,021,179), Colombia (2,905,254), Poland (2,805,756), Iran (2,555,587), Mexico (2,349,900) and Ukraine (2,140,838), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 408,622 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (222,408), Mexico (217,345), the UK (127,797), Italy (121,433), Russia (109,341), France (105,291), Germany (83,362), Spain (78,293), Colombia (75,164), Iran (72,875), Poland (68,105), Argentina (64,792), Peru (62,126) and South Africa (54,452).
