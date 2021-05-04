UP Panchayat Election 2021 Results: BJP humiliated in Varanasi, Ayodhya

Varanasi/Ayodhya: In a major embarassment for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), reports coming in from Varanasi and Ayodhya -- the two districts crucial for the party's communal politics in Uttar Pradesh -- said voters there have rejected it in Panchayat Elections 2021.
There are 40 Zila Panchayat seats in Varanasi and the Samajwadi Party has won 15 seats while the BJP could win only 8 seats.
The BSP has won 5 seats while Apna Dal has won 3 seats and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has won 1 seat. The remaining 3 seats have been won by independents.
Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency and maximum development work has taken place here in the past seven years.
In Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party has won 24 of the 40 Zila Panchayat seats while the BJP could win only six seats. On the remaining 10 seats, the BSP has won five and independents also got five.
Maneka Pathak from Pindra block in Varanasi district became the youngest candidate to win the post of Gram Pradhan (village head) at the age of 21 years. Maneka became the Pradhan of Odar village in Varanasi district's Pindra block.
Maneka defeated her nearest rival Anita by a margin of 124 votes. Maneka received 637 votes while Anita grabbed 513 votes during the Varanasi Gram Panchayat elections 2021.
Varanasi and Ayodhya have been the focal point of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's development policies and the two cities are being developed as the hub of religious tourism.
The BJP spokesmen refused to comment on the results saying that they would introspect on the reasons for the party's unexpected performance.
A senior party functionary, however, said that the results were a result of anger prevailing among the cadres and also the number of rebel candidates.
"Cadres have been complaining for long that their grievances are not being addressed in the districts where officials call the shots. This is a warning signal for us and we need to set things right before the Assembly polls next year," he said.
The functionary, who did not wish to be named, also blamed the local ministers in Varanasi for the party's poor performance.
"They have not been connecting to party workers. This lack of connect between leaders and workers is responsible for the party's performance," he added.
