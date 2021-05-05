Maharashtra Corona deaths rise to 920; New cases stay above 50K

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatalities again shot up above the 900-mark to cross 72,000 while fresh cases also increased although the Mumbai situation remained favourable on Wednesday, health officials said.
Compared with 891 deaths on Tuesday, the state saw 920, taking the toll to 72,662.
The number of new infections stayed above the 50,000 level again, going up from 51,880 on Tuesday to 57,640 now, as the state tally reached 48,80,542 now.
The Mumbai position was a relief with the infections increasing further but remaining below the 5,000 level, at 3,882, while the tally rose to 665,057. Deaths again rose to 77 now, and the total fatalities in the country's commercial capital shot up to 13,511.
For the fourth day, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases decreased marginally to 641,569.
Meanwhile, 57,006 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total so far to 41,64,098, and the recovery rate improved from 85.16 per cent on Tuesday to 85.32 per cent now.
After a lull of three days, the Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded an increase in new cases to 10,292, taking its tally to 14,15,568, and with 190 more deaths, the toll rose to 24,172 now.
Of the fatalities, there were 107 deaths in Nashik, 93 in Pune, 77 each in Mumbai and Thane, 75 in Solapur, 57 in Nagpur, 40 in Nanded, 32 in Raigad, 29 in Latur, 28 in Kolhapur, 26 in Jalgaon, 22 in Ahmednagar, 21 each in Osmanabad, Beed, and Wardha.
On the other hand, 20 deaths are reported in Amravati, 19 each in Nandurbar and Chandrapur, 16 in Parbhani, 15 each in Sangli and Yavatmal, 12 in Akola, 11 each in Aurangabad and Bhandara, nine in Satara, eight each in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, six each in Dhule, Jalna, and Washim, five in Hingoli, four in Palghar, three in Gondia, and one in Buldhana.
Out of the state's 36 districts, only Gadchiroli recorded zero fatalities.
Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased to 38,52,501, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 32,174.
