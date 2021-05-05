SC asks Modi govt to try 'Mumbai Model' to tackle Oxygen shortage

New Delhi: Amid the shortage of medical oxygen the national capital is facing, the Supreme Court of India Wednesday asked the Narendra Modi government to take notes from the "Mumbai model" to try and ensure supplies to Delhi hospitals.
"We had indicated creating a buffer stock. If this can be done in Mumbai, which is thickly populated, it can certainly be done in Delhi," Justice Chandrachud said, recommending that the Chief Secretary of the Union Health Ministry speak with the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner on the matter.
The Supreme Court also observed that the judges of the top court are also based in Delhi, and they can imagine what the citizens of the capital are going through due to shortage of medical oxygen.
A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said:
"We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through."
"We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through."
During the hearing, the top court also observed that putting officers in jail would not bring oxygen to Delhi, while it asked the Centre about the supply it has made to the capital since May 3.
The sharp observations were made by the top court while hearing Centre's plea against the Delhi High Court order.
The top court noted that this is a pan-India pandemic, and it is important to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, as we are not answerable to people of Delhi alone.
The Centre submitted before the court that it has provided 550 MT oxygen to Delhi. But the top court reiterated that it must provide 700 MT even if it takes the point of Centre that it is way beyond the requirement of oxygen for the number of patients.
The top court emphasized that the pandemic in Delhi is at very critical stage and asked the Centre to inform by evening how 700 MT oxygen supply is maintained daily for next four days.
The bench emphasized that it would review its direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi on Monday. It further added that for the next 4 days, Centre must ensure that daily supply of 700 MT oxygen is met.
The hearing began in the afternoon on Wednesday after Centre moved the top court challenging the High Court threat to pursue contempt charges against officials for non-compliance of its earlier order. Chief Justice N.V. Ramana placed the matter before a bench of Justices Chandrachud and M.R. Shah.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.