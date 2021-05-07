India records over 4L Covid cases, close to 4K deaths for 2nd day in a row

New Delhi: India has recorded 4,14,188 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest so far, along with 3,915 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,14,91,598, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
It is the third time after May 1 that India has crossed the four lakh mark of active cases in last 24 hours. On Thursday, India recorded 4,12,262 cases.
It is the 15th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last nine days.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,14,91,598 with 36,45,164 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,31,507 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,49,73,058 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 23,70,298, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to Thursday (May 6) for Covid-19. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested on Thursday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 155.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 155,623,871 and 3,237,435, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,603,569 and 580,054, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,491,598 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,003,563), France (5,789,283), Turkey (4,977,982), Russia (4,799,872), the UK (4,444,259), Italy (4,082,198), Spain (3,559,222), Germany (3,491,098), Argentina (3,095,582), Colombia (2,951,101), Poland (2,818,378), Iran (2,610,018), Mexico (2,355,985) and Ukraine (2,152,280), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 416,949 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (234,083), Mexico (218,007), the UK (127,843), Italy (122,263), Russia (110,366), France (106,011), Germany (84,239), Spain (78,726, Colombia (76,414), Iran (73,906), Poland (68,993), Argentina (66,263), Peru (62,976) and South Africa (54,620).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.