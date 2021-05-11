India records over 3L new Covid cases for 19th day in row

New Delhi: Witnessing a sharp decline, India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,876 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its daily briefing Tuesday.
On Friday, India had recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.
In the past 19 days India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 13 days.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,29,92,517 with 37,15,221 active cases and a total of 2,49,992 deaths so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,56,082 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,90,27,304 people have been cured from Covid till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,27,10,066 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 25,03,756 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 18,50,110 samples were tested on Monday.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 158.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.29 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 158,616,506 and 3,299,447 respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,743,117 and 582,140, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,992,517 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million case are Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,841,593), Turkey (5,044,936), Russia (4,832,959), the UK (4,452,956), Italy (4,116,287), Spain (3,581,392), Germany (3,538,208)), Argentina (3,165,121) and Colombia (3,015,301), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 422,229 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (249,992 ), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,870), Italy (123,031), Russia (111,740) and France (106,845).
