Polytechnic Admission 2021: DTE Maharashtra asks students to register online

Mumbai: In an important initiative taken to keep Class 10 students informed and updated regarding the Polytechnic admission process and schedule, DTE Maharashtra has asked them to provide their details using an online form.
The Maharashtra government has cancelled the Class 10th 2021 exams and promoted all the students to the next class because of the second wave of the Coronavirus.
Due to this, Class 10 students who are aspiring to take admission in various Polytechnic courses are confused and anxious to know what exactly would be the admission process, and when will it start finally.
To keep such students informed and updated, DTE Maharashtra has asked the Class 10 students to register online on its official website “dtemaharashtra.gov.in”.
Direct Link to Online Form: DTE Maharashtra Registration Form
In a notification dated May 18, 2021, DTE Maharashtra said the students who have submitted their details using the Online Form available of DTE Maharashtra website will be time to time informed about the Polytechnic admission process, schedule and other important details needed for admission in the diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22.
DTE Maharashtra conducts Polytechnic courses that include Diploma in Civil, Computer, IT, Electrical, Mechanical, D Pharmacy (D Pharm), Hotel Management and Catering (D HMCT) and Surface Coating Technology (D SCT).
Along with these regular courses, DTE Maharashtra also conducts CAP Rounds and admission counselling for Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma courses.
Students should note that the Online Form is a simple Google Form and asks for the details like Name, E-mail address, district, course of their choice and remark if any.
