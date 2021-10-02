DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma 2021 Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Allotment 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering and Technology for the year 2021-22 on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.org today i.e. Saturday October 02, 2021.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II (New)" on the Home Page.
3. Login using your Application ID starting with DEN20 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on "Continue" to check CAP Round 2 Allotment result and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any specific time to publish the Polytechnic Admission 2021 CAP Round 2 allotment result. It will however be released any time by today evening.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier revised the schedule of Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 2. Consequently the allotment result which was supposed to be announced on September 30, 2021 was postponed till today.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 24, 2021
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round- II through candidate’s Login by the Candidate.: September 25 to 30, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 02, 2021
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II: October 03 to 07, 2021
Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 2 started with DTE Maharashtra publishing the Vacant Seats on September 24 and asking students to submit Option Form before September 28, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra had released CAP Round 1 Allotment result on September 18, 2021. Candidates who have already confirmed their admission in CAP Round 1 will not be allowed to participate in CAP Round 2 and consequent rounds.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtra had released on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in Final Merit List of the students on September 12, 2021 - a day ahead of the original schedule. The Provisional Merit List of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma was released on September 9, 2021.
